Hilltop Sessions welcome Fiona Fey to Lewes

Fiona Fey

Spokesman Oliver Dudok Van Heel said: “London-based multi-instrumentalist and skilful songwriter Fiona Fey will headline September’s session, upstairs at the Royal Oak in Lewes. Her songs navigate many worlds from incisive anti-folk to ornate chamber pop, bringing a witty charm and a critical gaze to everyday life. A talented lyricist, she walks a high-wire between the sublime, the political and the ridiculous, exploring the worlds of homelessness, advertising and presumptuous bees with equal candour. Early experiences spent delving into her father’s dusty record collection and deeply involving herself in protest movements inspired new songs to spring forth. Drawing from the holy trinity of Bacharach, Motown and folk music, they tell stories of our complex modern world drenched in harmony and imaginative orchestration.

“Supporting Fiona will be Sennen Timcke, a Lewes-based singer-songwriter inspired by classic American and British Folk music.

“He’s impressed many who’ve seen him perform thanks to his unique and compelling voice, deft finger-picking and rhythmic guitar style. His friendly and humorous stage presence allow him to play honest and heartfelt songs in an engaging and sincere way. From busking around the UK and Europe to playing in pubs, concert halls and UK music festivals, Sennen displays an intensity of songwriting which hauls him ahead of the pack.”