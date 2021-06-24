Extended Town Day and Music Festival for Haywards Heath

Titan the Robot

It will take place on Saturday, September 11 from 12-9pm in Victoria Park.

Titan the Robot, who has appeared alongside celebrities including Will.I.Am and Rihanna, will be performing three shows at the venue.

Cllr Matt Jeffers, chairman of the environment & general purposes committee at Haywards Heath Town Council, said: “Our annual Community Town Day is back for 2021. We are delighted to announce that this has now been extended into the evening, with amazing entertainment until 9pm so our residents can relax and enjoy the bands as the music festival takes over from the day’s activities.

“Bring a picnic and blanket or rent a deck chair for the evening and enjoy the amazing food and drinks that will be available for you to enjoy.

“There will be many types of street food and drink options and you can even order a specially created Titan cocktail or mocktail, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charity. This is a full community day of fun and activities for all the family to enjoy, with entertainment, rides, activities and attractions for every age.

“This year will be particularly special as we are also holding the Covid-19 Community Support Awards which will be presented by our Town Mayor at this event. It’s not too late to nominate your local Covid-19 support hero – just visit our website for more information on the categories and how to do this.”

Maria Horne, marketing communications officer, Haywards Heath Town Council, added: “Titan the Robot looks forward to seeing you all at the Haywards Heath Town Day and Music Festival so get the date in your diary and enjoy a wonderful community day out.

“Town Day will officially kick off at 12pm on Saturday, September 11 and there are lots of special performances throughout the day – the marvellous Marco the Magician, the spectacular Poi Passion Circus Acts & Fire Show and the show-stopping Titan the Robot.

“Our lovely local Mewes Vets return with their lovable dog show and the event wouldn’t be the same without the funfair, inflatables and the whole host of children’s activities.

“There really is something for everyone. Barratt Wilson Homes, our kind sponsor for the event, will stage a digger show, there are stage performances, arena performances, our volunteering village, all the fun of the fair, solar cars, police cars and planes, a business boulevard and shopping.

“Rides continue throughout the day so why no stay all day or come back later on to enjoy the new evening music festival.

“The event will be held in line with any Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Notwithstanding this, the Town Council will be working to make sure the event is safe for everyone to enjoy.”

Maria added: “Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank all our sponsors – Barratt Wilson Homes, the Orchards Shopping Centre and A Plan Insurance. Our thanks also to Ryan Andrews & Co Business Performance for kindly sponsoring the Covid-19 Community Support Awards.”