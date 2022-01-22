Ensemble Reza offer free Crawley concert

“Over the last six months, the group from Haywards Heath have been busy developing their concert series both offering free monthly lunchtime concerts and concerts in schools. Their bandstand concerts were picked up and appeared on local news by BBC TV crews who were filming a story about Crawley football legend Gareth Southgate and more recently they performed at the County Mall Shopping Centre accompanied by their 6ft snowman as part of the Festive Creative Crawley Christmas events organised and paid for by the BID.