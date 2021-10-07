Coro Nuovo soloists offer Haywards Heath concert

Katharine Collett

Andrew Storey, who will be accompanying the soloists on the piano, said: “Soloists from Coro Nuovo invite you to a sparkling afternoon concert at St Wilfrid’s Church. This will consist of a wide range of enjoyable songs ranging from Cole Porter to folk songs arranged by Benjamin Britten and duets and trios from Mozart’s operas. The songs will encompass a wide range of moods with something for everyone to enjoy.

“The soloists from the Coro Nuovo choir include Helen Underwood-Lewis, Jo Kimber, Marion Smith, Mike Hanna, John Baker, Kathryn James, Katharine Collett and many others.”

The concert is free admission with all donations going to the St Wilfrid’s Church Tower Appeal.

Andrew Storey (piano) will accompany the singers throughout, and in the song I Want Magic from André Previn’s musical A Streetcar Named Desire, the clarinet will be played by Tony Donovan. Doors will open at 3.45pm and there will be an interval when light refreshments will be available. The audience are asked to remain masked if possible. During the concert there will be a short presentation made by Kate Kent, chairman of Coro Nuovo, explaining The Young Sussex Musician Competition, where the judge this year was Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra. Sakari conducted the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms this year.