Chichester Cinema at New Park and Sussex Snowdrop Trust offer joy of film

Melanie Driver (left), Di Levantine (middle) and David Phillips (right)

The independent cinema is rolling out its Cinema in a Box initiative to add some extra sparkle to Snowdrop children’s special day.

Chichester Cinema at New Park launched its Cinema in a Box initiative late last year to give the joy of film to care home residents in Chichester who were self-isolating during the pandemic. Now they are looking to help support younger audiences, including those directly linked to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust supports children who have life-threatening illnesses, many of whom have been shielding for long periods of time during the pandemic.

For a number of the children, this will their second lockdown birthday, so Chichester Cinema at New Park is bringing them a Cinema in a Box packed full birthday treats to share with their families, including a £25 Just Eat voucher, a £15 Netflix voucher, popcorn and a family ticket to the cinema.

Snowdrop child, Reggie, was first to be receive Cinema in a Box to celebrate his tenth birthday.

His mother Louise said: “Reggie was very excited to have received his Cinema in a Box and there was a lovely surprise inside. The Just Eat voucher went down really well and we think that will be going on Nando’s. Also inside was a Netflix voucher and he does like action films so he will be looking forward to watching one of them. As a family we can’t wait for the Chichester Cinema at New Park to open to go watch a nice family film and enjoy the popcorn and sweets.

“But as a family we would really like to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen and I’m sure it will put big smiles on all the Snowdrop families as it did for us.”

Cinema trustee Melanie Driver said: “Chichester Cinema at New Park aims to share the love and enjoyment of film, and we are determined that what we offer is as inclusive as possible.

“Many Snowdrop families are unable to attend a cinema screening, so we decided to bring the cinema to them for a special birthday treat. Plus of course the usual treats! After all, who wants to go to the cinema without popcorn and chocolate!”

Di Levantine, co-founder and chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “Going to the cinema is a real treat for any family. We are thrilled with this collaboration that will allow our Snowdrop families to enjoy a Cinema in a Box at home together with takeaway meal and nibbles to celebrate their child’s birthday. These moments are so special.

“It is wonderful that the Chichester Cinema at New Park has reached out to our families bringing much needed joy in what has been a difficult year for so many.”