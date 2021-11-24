Chantry Quire launches new season of concerts in Petworth

Gillian Ramm

Spokeswoman Carol Frogley said: “We begin this autumn with a splendid performance of Brahms Ein Deutsches Requiem on November 27 at Petworth Church, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 and are available from our website www.chantryquire.org.uk.

“Featuring Gillian Ramm (soprano), and William Dazeley (baritone), Emilie Capulet and Peter Gould will be playing the piano duet and Graham Dare will be on timpani. Any unsold tickets will be available to purchase on the night, but we encourage you to book early, to avoid disappointment!”

“Next year’s schedule is no less exciting. On April 2 we will be performing one of our favourites, Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, at Boxgrove Priory.

“In the summer we are planning a floral-themed concert in aid of the RHBS charity Perennial, which supports Horticulturalists and their families in times of need, dates and venue to be confirmed. Later into the autumn of 2022 we are planning a performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solonelle on November 26 2022, also at Petworth Church.”

Chantry Quire was formed in Chichester in 1999 by Christopher Larley to promote new music and to help local young singers gain experience.

“Directed by Peter Allwood since 2016, the choir now draws singers from across Sussex and beyond, giving concerts in various locations in the area. We still perform a wide range of repertoire, from the Renaissance to the present day, but with a particular interest in music from the 17th to the 20th centuries.”

Music director Peter Allwood has wide-ranging experience as a music teacher and head teacher and is now a freelance conductor with a national reputation as a composer, musical director, adjudicator and examiner, with a particular passion for choral direction.

He composes in a wide range of genres, including many musicals for the National Youth Music Theatre, of which he was a director from 1978-2000. He is currently chairman of the Cathedral Music Trust. He is the conductor of Sandgate Singers.