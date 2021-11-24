Alt folk artist Lewis Barfoot plays Brighton

Lewis Barfoot

She also plays Lewes Con Club on Wednesday, November 24.

Spokesman James Heward said: “Glenaphuca is a folk prayer to the ancestors, an album full of evocative, autobiographical original compositions and reinventions of traditional songs from Ireland and the UK. Poignant and profound, melancholic and beautiful, Lewis muses upon life, death, loss and the silenced feminine voice with the deepest grace.

“In White Dress, an elegiac lament for Lewis’s mother, she ponders life after death; with The Fox and Twa Corbies she honours the natural cycles of death in nature; and in Sweet Dreams she celebrates a life that has passed.

“Lewis is a timeless and gifted storyteller who captivates listeners with her fearless lyrics and gorgeous otherworldly voice, frequently compared to the likes of Kate Rusby, Sandy Denny, Maíre Brennan, a young Joni Mitchell and Julie Fowlis.