Are you ready for Horsham's Big Gig 19?

The Big Gig 19 will offer a full line-up of live tribute music and family festival fun on Saturday, June 22 from 1-10.30pm at Horsham Sports Club.

Spokeswoman Nicole Holden said: “Now in its fourth year, the Big Gig promises to offer a fantastically fun festival day out.

“Headlining this year are Rule the World, the number one Take That tribute band in the world, recognised as such even by the band themselves. With something for everyone, local band Joe90 will kick off the event with some brit pop favourites from Oasis, Blur, The Kooks and more. The fabulous Kieran as Ed Sheeran will be followed by the energetic A Tribute to Wham. The ever-popular local Blunter Brothers will be there delivering Motown and funk classics from the greats including Stevie Wonder and James Brown.

“It’s not one to miss, with more fun activities this year to keep the whole family entertained. Courtesy of Beautiful World Tents, a fully dressed Giant Hat Tipi will house some arts and craft plus the awesome Ollie Heath will be offering a beatboxing rhythmic workshop for children. Bouncy inflatables, balloon modelling and glitter paint, complete the festival fun line-up. Foodies will enjoy the delicious array of street food stalls available throughout the day, as well as the club’s own fully licensed bar and specialist tents selling local ales, Prosecco, Pimms, and Cider.

“The Big Gig is a fundraising event so all profits will go to improving the club facilities and to our lead charity Action Medical Research for Children.

“Part of the Horsham District Year of Culture Fringe, it’s the perfect day out for the whole family. Children under five are free and this year the club have introduced a special child ticket price that covers the age range five-15 years.”

Tickets: advance standard adult ticket price: £20. Advance standard child ticket (aged five-15 years) price: £10. Children under five are free. Pre-bookable limited car parking is available for £5 per car. Tribute acts: 2.30pm-10.30pm (gates open: 1pm)

Tickets are available online at https://thebiggig19.eventbrite.co.uk or in cash direct from Horsham Sports Club office or bar, Cricketfield Road. Tel: 01403 254628.

