A Ship of Fools brings from The Cradle To The Bin to the Brighton Fringe with dates at the Warren, Victoria Gardens from May 2-6 at 6.15pm.

A spokesman said: “Mr Whitey is a loveable old chap. Even when things were at their very worst, he always managed a laugh and a smile. And now, with his years advancing and his memory fading, his loving family decided that he can no longer look after himself – so they flog all his possessions and pack him away to the capable folk at Happy Valley Care Homes.

“With twisted takes on well-known songs, grotesque characters and shocking imagery, a Ship Of Fools Theatre Company take you on a rollercoaster to the dark heart of the care system in this unique, playful and devilishly-funny show. Expect to be charmed and horrified in equal measure by this hilarious troupe of talented performers.

“A Ship of Fools Theatre Company are known for creating bouffon clown theatre that is hilarious and terrifying. The company was set up in 2011 by Charles Shetcliffe in response to his father’s death from Huntington’s Disease.

“In 2018 we toured around the UK taking our unique brand of theatre across the UK. We were invited to take our show Welcome To Paradise to the prestigious Revolutions International Theatre Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and even played for Robbie Williams agent. Now we are coming to Brighton Fringe. Get ready to laugh and squirm at your complicity in the horrors of humanity.”

