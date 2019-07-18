10 things coming up in Chichester, Bognor and Petworth

Things you mustn't miss

1 Festival. Rick Wakeman’s Piano Odyssey, Friday, July 19, Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, 7.30pm A Petworth Festival highlight in prospect as Midhurst welcomes Rick Wakeman. The keyboard wizard makes his Petworth Festival debut with a show that combines spellbinding piano music, side-splitting humour and revealing insights into his 50-plus year career. Wakeman’s professional life started as a much-in-demand session player, performing on recordings by David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed and Al Stewart among many, but his big break came in 1971 when he joined YES, who went on to become the most successful prog rock band in the world.

2 Festival. Imogen Cooper (piano), Wednesday, July 24, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. Regarded as one of the finest interpreters of the classical and romantic repertoire, Imogen Cooper has appeared throughout the world in the top concert halls – Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Paris and Vienna – and with the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Budapest Festival, NHK and London Symphony Orchestras. Petworth Festival.

3 Festival. The Scott Brothers Duo (piano/organ/harmonium), Tuesday, July 23, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. A huge success on their first visit to the Petworth Festival in 2015, brothers Jonathan and Tom perform in instrumental combinations which cover the spectrum of keyboards available in St Mary’s church, including piano duet, piano and organ, and harmonium and piano.

4 Theatre. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7), directed by Jeremy Sams, Chichester Festival Theatre. Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her.

5 Theatre. Performance arts company Bersted Arts are pulling out all the stops to celebrate their fifth birthday on Saturday, July 20. They are promising a variety show that joins together just some of the many talented groups and individuals they’ve worked with over the past five years.

6 Circus. Britain’s “most magical circus” is returning to Bognor Regios with high flying acrobats, jugglers and clowns promising thrills and spills for all the family. Circus Wonderland is West Park in from July 19-21. Show times are weekdays at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, Sunday at 2pm. For further information about the show, visit www.circuswonderland.co.uk or call 07531 612240.

7 Art. More than 140 miniature paintings by 29 artists from all over the country will be on show at the Society of Limners’ annual exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester. It runs from Tuesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 21, 10am to 4.30pm (Sunday to 2pm).

8 Festival. Sir John Tomlinson bass-baritone/speaker; Rozanna Madylus mezzo-soprano; Counterpoise, Friday, July 19, Champs Hill, RH20 1LY, 7.30pm. Petworth Festival.

9 Art. Maggie and Helena Cochran are having their first joint mother and daughter exhibition at the little art gallery in Rookwood Road, West Wittering until July 25. Following a lifelong love of the coast and the sea, artist Maggie and photographer daughter Helena are offering a show revolving around the beaches that they love.

10 Festival. John Etheridge’s Sweet Chorus (jazz), Sunday 21 July, 2019, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. Guitarist John Etheridge has been seen in many contexts: his duo with John Williams, various incarnations of Soft Machine, The Zappatistas, and Sweet Chorus etc.