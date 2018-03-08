Wheelchair tennis pupil selected for development programme

Cranleigh school boy, Greg Slade, has been selected to be part of a world-leading new programme.

The pupil, recently crowned the UK’s National Wheelchair Tennis Champion, will be part of a new initiative started by Great Britain’s leading tennis charity,

Tennis Foundation’s programme will help Greg and six others to progress towards future international success.

The launch of the new Wheelchair Tennis Junior Futures Potential (JFP) Programme will play a key role in the development of talented, young wheelchair tennis players in the UK.

It aims to help gifted juniors progress to the first level of the Tennis Foundation’s world class wheelchair tennis performance programme.

This team boasts the likes of Wimbledon doubles champions Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett at its pinnacle.

The JFP programme comprises six two-day training camps from February to December 2018, covering everything from coaching and performance to elite sport education.

Greg has already completed the first camp with two days of training and development in London at the National Tennis Centre alongside his fellow athletes.

The new initiative is considered to be at the cutting edge of junior wheelchair sport development programmes across the world.

With an opportunity to seamlessly advance to the first level of the Tennis Foundation’s world class wheelchair tennis Performance programme, the future looks bright for Greg and his fellow young GB stars.