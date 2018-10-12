Stocker says grim conditions hindered Horsham’s display in Charlton Park win

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker felt poor weather conditions hindered his side’s display in their 24-20 home win over Charlton Park in London 2 South East on Saturday.

Despite a first-half try from Michael Tredgett, the Green and Whites found themselves trailing 10-7 at the break, but three second-half tries from Vince Everitt, Chris Double and Marcus Condon sealed a second successive league win.

Declan Nwachukwu in action for Horsham Rugby Club at home to Charlton Park. Photo by Clive Turner

Stocker said: “A physically tough game played in challenging conditions which meant fluency for both sides was lacking. Charlton Park’s ball carriers were dangerous but well shackled defensively preventing any real try-scoring opportunities against.

“Tries were conceded as a result of clever kicks or penalties leading to field position and set-piece pressure which we could not withstand on every occasion. This eventually led to Park’s final try gifting them a bonus point which was disappointing.

“Our attack was more threatening but conditions were such we were probably guilty of trying to throw the ball around too much and we only saw glimpses of the potential through the game.”

Played amidst a grim downpour, Charlton Park opened the scoring as Rob Saunderson ran off the back of a scrum, although it wasn’t converted.

Match action for Horsham Rugby Club at home to Charlton Park. Photo by Clive Turner

Horsham were on the board on 17 minutes as Tredgett powered over the line and Tom Johnson converted to put the hosts ahead.

On 26 minutes, the visitors found the tryline as Saunderson grabbed his second but they were again unable to convert.

A Charlton Park player received a yellow card just before the break, as the visitors went in 7-10 up.

The Green and Whites went ahead 11 minutes into the second half through Everitt but the see-saw scoring continued as Saunderson bagged his hat-trick to put Park 12-15 up.

Horsham then missed two successive penalty attempts to retake the lead but two quickfire tries pushed the Green and Whites in front.

Double went over in the corner on 65 minutes before Condon went under the posts five minutes later, as Johnson converted, to give the hosts a 24-15 lead.

However, the visitors would not give up as Saunderson scored his fourth try from a pushover to secure Charlton Park two bonus points.

The 24-20 victory sees Horsham up to fourth in London 2 South East, just six points shy of Beckenham at the top of the division.

Stocker praised the Tredgett brothers and the back row for their performances in a hard-fought victory.

He added: “We carried effectively, led by the Tredgett brothers, with Michael being awarded the man of the match shading it from skipper Richard. Their efforts, along with a vibrant back row saw ground made and four good tries scored.

“The front row had a tough day but as the game wore on, they managed to solve the problems of earlier in the game and settled into the physicality of the fixture.”

The Green and Whites’ next game is an away trip to Heathfield & Waldron in the league on Saturday, October 20.

Horsham: Bell, Fisher, Fairs (Earle 70’), R.Tredgett, Whiting (Clarkson 60’), Smith (Powell 60’), Everitt, M.Tredgett, Linfield, Blewitt, Nwachukwu, Johnson, Condon, Double, Wilde.