Relegation fears look set to become reality Pulborough defeat puts ‘serious dent’ in survival hopes

Pulborough captain Simon Burfiend has conceded that defeat to relegation rivals Heathfield & Waldron looks likely to have condemned them to an immediate return to London 3 South East.

The Freelands outfit have been battling at the bottom of the table all season after being promoted as champions to this level for the first-ever time last year.

And while there are four games left to play this season, ‘Borough’s 26-14 defeat to Heathfield & Waldron on Saturday, leaves them second from bottom and 15 points adrift of safety.

To retain their place in the division, it is likely Pulborough, who have won just three times all season, would need to win all of their remaining games.

Burfiend said: “Unfortun-ately, in terms of league standings Heathfield were the team we had to catch for survival.

“Therefore losing this weekend has put a significant dent in our survival hopes. However we have seen strange things happen in the past with leagues. So we will look at the rest of the season on a game to game basis, and look to work and build on combinations to ensure we bounce back even stronger next season.”

