Pulborough lose ground in promotion race but Saunders admits Old Williamsonians ‘deserved win’

Pulborough lost ground in the promotion race in London 3 South East as a result of an away defeat to Old Williamsonians.

Back in action after a free week, ’Borough’s away woes returned in a 22-17 reverse.

The Freelands outfit suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign, although remain fourth despite the outcome.

Crowborough have now opened a seven-point lead over second-placed Beccehamian and third-placed Old Dunstonians, who are both on 35 points, three more than Borough.

On a wet and windy day, Pulborough opted to play into such conditions in the first half. In a well-composed half, Borough used the wind well to lead 17-3 at the break. Tries came from Frazer Oliphant-Hope and Ollie Coombe-Tenant.

Oliphant-Hope also added the two conversions and a penalty. Bringing his tally of points in the first half to 12. However, the newly-promoted Kent side managed three tries in the second half and with five to play, they led 22-17.

Pulborough dominated the last five minutes with the forwards 60m upfield. They managed to get right up to Williamsonians tryline and created an overlap, but the last pass was dropped, handing possession over.

Head coach Clayton Saunders said: “OW were promoted into South East 3 this year from Kent 1. And so far, they have already beaten three of the top four teams, including top of the table Crowborough.

“Credit were credit is due.

“They handled the pressure of playing into the wind in the first half well. They backed themselves in the second to score enough points, which they did and were deserving winners. The game was played in good spirit by both sides and it went right down to the final whistle.”

Pulborough: Baxter, Denman, Gue, Kidner, Williams, Coombe-Tennant, Serna, Leddra, Kilford, Oliphant-Hope, Callaway, Game, Burnett, Beesley, Lee. Sub: Johnson.