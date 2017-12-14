Pulborough beat in basement battle, Horsham slip to defeat

Pulborough missed a big opportunity in their relegation battle in London 2 South East on Saturday as they slipped to defeat in their bottom-of-the-table clash.

They went down 29-19 to Deal & Betteshanger in a match that captain Simon Burfiend had previously described as a ‘potential season changer’.

‘Borough went into the clash second bottom in the standings, a point behind third-from bottom Deal.

Victory could have seen them leapfrog their hosts, but the defeat sees Deal open up a six-point lead and go level on points with ninth-placed Heathfield & Waldron.

The match marked the halfway point in the season with Pulborough have won three and lost eight of their matches. They travel to second-placed Hove on Saturday ahead of the Christmas break which sees them not play again until January 6.

n Horsham suffered just their third defeat of the season as they went down 33-28 away to Dover.

A victory would have seen the Green and Whites climb a place to third, but their mid-table host ground out a narrow five-point victory.

The visitors’ points came through a hat-trick of Mike Watts tries and Jordan Smith score along with two penalties and a conversion from Joe Wilde. Horsham now host Old Alleynians on Saturday.