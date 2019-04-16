Horsham’s promotion winning play-off against Farnham in pictures

The Green and Whites eased to a comfortable 44-17 win over Farnham played in front of an all-time record crowd of in excess of 600 at the Coolhurst Ground. See all the dramatic pictures here.
Horsham sealed the most important win in over 25 years on Saturday in their promotion play-off decider which saw them clinch a historic step up into London 1 South.
