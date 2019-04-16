Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909788 SUS-190413-212355001

Horsham’s promotion winning play-off against Farnham in pictures

Horsham sealed the most important win in over 25 years on Saturday in their promotion play-off decider which saw them clinch a historic step up into London 1 South.

The Green and Whites eased to a comfortable 44-17 win over Farnham played in front of an all-time record crowd of in excess of 600 at the Coolhurst Ground. See all the dramatic pictures here.

Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909803 SUS-190413-212427001
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909803 SUS-190413-212427001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909808 SUS-190413-212437001
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909808 SUS-190413-212437001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909835 SUS-190413-212458001
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909835 SUS-190413-212458001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909839 SUS-190413-212519001
Rugby: London 2 South East play-off match: Horsham v Farnham. Pic Steve Robards SR1909839 SUS-190413-212519001
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6