Harlequins stars help out as Lions Sports Academy coaches visit Pulborough Rugby Club

Lions Sports Academy Coaches Leanne Riley (England & Harlequins Womens) and Holly Myers (Harlequins Womens) performed a coaching session at Pulborough RFC on Sunday for some of the clubs girls teams.

It was a fantastic turnout by the girls and being coached by two amazing players was a massive thing for some of the girls. Leanne and Holly put the girls through their paces, working on handling and movement by implementing different rules into a variety of touch rugby games.

Action from the session

The girls really bought into what Leanne and Holly were trying to teach them and this was highlighting by some exceptional skills during the play.

It was great to be at Pulborough RFC and meet a lot of the coaches who have helped put together such a brilliant Womens & Girls section at the club and to see the girls section thriving so well.

SEE ALSO Horsham Rugby Club put in most frustrating display of the season as they lose to Old Colfeians | Pulborough lose ground in promotion race but Saunders admits Old Williamsonians ‘deserved win’ | Barns Green’s Bailey bags special RFU service award from Eddie Jones



The Pulborough girls were also joined by a few girls from Bognor, who join in with the session to help improve numbers and give them as much game time as possible.

Speaking after the session, Leanne said: "It is brilliant to be here today and I would like to thank the club for giving myself and Holly the opportunity to coach these girls. I was really pleased by the standard of play throughout the session, with many of the girls having the confidence to run with the ball and there was some excellent handling on show as well. Hopefully we will get the chance to see a number of these girls again at our masterclass at Horsham RFC in two weeks time and be able to continue what we started today in more depth!"

With so many talented girls on show at Pulborough, we are hoping that we will see a number of them at our Christmas Masterclass at Horsham RFC on 21st December. Leanne and Holly will be coaching at the Masterclass, running the scrum halfs and backs retrospectivley, as well as Jade Konkel (Harlequins and Scotland), who will lead the forwards, and Ellie Green (Harlequins and England U20) who will be taking the kicking session.