England's Robshaw calls on local grassroots clubs encouraged to enter National Rugby Awards

Local rugby clubs in West Sussex can now enter the Crabbie’s 2018 National Rugby Awards, which give recognition to clubs at all levels and their members, for their contribution to the game.

Clubs of all sizes can enter the awards, which recognise achievements, as well as dedication and commitment to the game of rugby.

The largest rugby club awards night in the world, the Crabbie’s 2018 National Rugby Awards event will be attended by rugby celebrities, Premiership players and members of the England rugby team and will be held at the Rose Room, Twickenham Stadium on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer brand manager Lucy Cottrell said: “Crabbie’s is an avid supporter of grassroots rugby, our Crabbie’s Rugby Rewards activity sees us donate kit and equipment to community and local clubs up and down the country.

“The glamour of international tournaments is exciting, but the roots of rugby begin in local club communities. It’s the principles learned and nurtured during the early stages that build strong foundations for players’ sporting careers.

“The extensive support network local communities create around the game is invaluable, not just the players, but members and players’ families and friends too.

“There’s a real passion at grassroots level that deserves to be recognised and that’s why we would like local clubs in West Sussex to join us at the Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards event to celebrate their achievements, as well as everything else that’s great about Rugby.”

English Rugby Union player and ambassador for the Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards, Chris Robshaw, said: “There is no other event that brings together all the clubs and players from all the leagues in England, providing a real celebration for all those involved in English rugby – so come on West Sussex, get entering!”

Award categories include Rugby Club of the Year, Men’s and Women’s Teams and Players of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rugby Club Volunteer of the Year and Facility Development of the Year.

Clubs can enter for free by completing the online entry form at www.nationalrugbyawards.co.uk by June 30, 2018.

On the night follow @crabbiesuk on Facebook and twitter to see the live action unfold.