Crowborough fail to field side against Green and Whites in Bob Rogers Cup

Horsham sailed into the last four of the Bob Rogers Cup after Crowborough conceded the fixture between the two sides on Saturday.

The Green and Whites took a step closer to retaining the cup for a fifth consecutive year with their London 3 South East opposition pulling out to ‘safeguard against injury’.

Hastings & Bexhill v Horsham second team rugby action SUS-170212-193311002

Crowborough were set to visit Coolhurst for the clash, but further cited their league campaign taking priority.

A statement on Horsham’s website, read: “Unfortunately, Crowborough have conceded their fixture against Horsham 1st XV in the Bob Rogers Cup on Saturday, December 2, and would rather safeguard against injury and concentrate their efforts on avoiding relegation in the league.”

As a result, the Green and Whites are now through to the semi-final stage of the competition on February 24 where they will play the winners of Hayward’s Heath verses Pulborough,+ which takes place on February 3.

Fourth-placed Horsham are back in London 2 South East action away to seventh-placed Dover on Saturday.

The Green and Whites lead their hosts by ten points and a win, depending on the results for Hove and Charlton Park, could see them climb to second place in the table.

n The Lions were flying the flag for the club on Saturday in action away to Hastings & Bexhill at Ark William Parker Academy.

They secured a 41-29 success in the Sussex 2 Reserve league after pulling away from their hosts in the closing quarter.

n Pulborough were also without a game on Saturday and now have a crucial survival clash away to of Deal & Betteshanger this weekend.

Sitting second-from bottom in London 2 South East, they travel to a side that occupying the place above them and have one point more.

Barking prop up the table on -10 points after a deduction, with ‘Boro on 15, Deal on 16 and fourth-from-bottom Heathfield & Waldron on 20 points.

Pulborough captain Simon Burfiend welcomed the weekend off after their 55-10 win over basement boys Barking the previous Saturday.

He said: “It is now potentially a season changer against the unknown entity of Deal & Betteshanger.