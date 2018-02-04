Charity firewalk open to anyone aged ten or over

Worthing Rugby Club will be hosting a charity firewalk as part of its St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Anyone aged ten and over can take part in the firewalk on Saturday, March 17, and raise funds for either St Barnabas House hospice or the Worthing RFC Minis Tour.

Patrick Hooper, Worthing RFC Minis Tour manager, said: “From the rugby club’s point of view, it’s a chance to make the annual under-sevens to under-11s tour at the club as inclusive as possible to allow some of the kids who would most benefit from a rugby trip away to take part.

“I’m keen to move the image of Rugby Union away from being an elite sport to being a good way for kids to get fit and learn valuable lessons that will transfer to the rest of their life.

“Some of the young people at the club are in care and the only regular input from a strong adult figure can be rugby.

“Promotion of health and care for all sections of society brought me on to my favourite local charity, St Barnabas House, which is close to the club.”

St Barnabas House provides specialist palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate

The hospice provides specialist palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses, both at the hospice and in the community, for people living in Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield.

It costs more than £6 million each year to run the hospice but patients are never charged for their care.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, said: “To provide all of our care services every year, it costs £6.1million and we only receive a small percentage of that through statutory funding.

“When we were approached by Worthing Rugby Club about this event, we saw it as a really good opportunity to form a partnership with a sports team which plays an important role in our local community.

“It’s going to be a really exciting event. Anyone can take part in the firewalk.”

It costs £20 to register for the firewalk, which will cover the costs, and people are encouraged to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100, which will go directly to their chosen cause.

Mr Hooper added: “The firewalk is part of our St Patrick’s Day extravaganza. We’re going to have an outside marquee bar with a projector at one end to watch the Six Nations from 2pm onwards.

“At the other end of the marquee, we’re going to have all sorts of Irish craft, food and music throughout the day. The firewalk will take place at 6.30pm and afterwards, the band will come on and we will rock the night away.”

Visit www.stbh.org.uk/fire-walk to register to take part for either cause. Those taking part must be aged ten and over as of March 17, 2018.