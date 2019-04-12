Calls to back Horsham in historic play-off promotion decider against Farnham

Horsham hope the town will get behind them this weekend as they bid to reach the highest-ever level in their rich history.

A 76-12 win over Maidstone on the final day of the league season on Saturday clinched the Green and Whites second place in London 2 South East and with it a place in the play-offs for promotion.

They will now host Farnham this Saturday with the rich prize on offer of promotion to London 1 South - a level that they have never reached.

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker hopes that as many people as possible will back the club this weekend in what is one of the biggest matches in their history.

He said: “With promotion to London 1 the prize, it promises to be a great game and busy day at the club and no doubt Farnham will be traveling in force. We would certainly appreciate even more vocal support of our own as the league campaign reaches its climax and all are welcome.”