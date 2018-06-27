Barns Green welcome MP to NatWest Rugby Force Day

Barns Green Rugby Club were delighted to welcome MP Jeremy Quin to support their efforts on NatWest Rugby Force Day.

The club received a grant from NatWest to help amongst other things, to improve facilities, run community days and drive recruitment of new players and volunteers.

On Sunday facilities was top of the list and a team replaced and repaired a gate and public path stile to improve access to our pitch and help local walkers, as well as marking out the playing area and cleaning the posts.

The club were also able to present Mr Quin with two cheques for The Wooden Spoon and Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance both charities will receive over £2,200 each as donations following our very successful charity Tag Sevens Day which celebrates the life of Simon Viney and brings together 12 mixed teams of all age groups, boys and girls, men and women.

Mr Quin’s presence was much appreciated and he commented: “It was a great pleasure to congratulate the Barns Green RFC on their grant to improve their pitch and facilities.

“I was delighted to hear that their current recruitment drive is going really well and of their immense record of raising money for charity - especially charities that have had a direct impact on the local community including, this year, air ambulance.”

The club’s recruitment and ‘new’ to the game sessions are being very well supported and run every week, some of them playing mixed 02 Touch as BGRFC is a newly appointed 02 Touch Rugby Centre, or joining their Head Coach Neil Bailey for pre-season work.

If you feel like joining a friendly community rugby club and would like more information then mail the club at barnsgreenrugby@gmail.com or contact us through their ‘facebook’ page.

