Barns Green’s Bailey bags special RFU service award from Eddie Jones

Barns Green Rugby Club president Bill Bailey has received a special award for his services to the club by the RFU.

The stalwart was invited as a guest to Twickenham for the England versus All Blacks match on November 10 where he received The RFU Value the Volunteer Outstanding Contribution Award.

The award is given to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the game and helped their club develop and prosper.

Bailey, who was nominated for his award by Sussex RFU, was one of the founders of Barns Green RFC some 27 years ago and has been part of the leadership team ever since.

Since then and despite some very tough times, the club has grown and developed and is now playing in Division 2 of the Sussex League.

The event was hosted by RFU president Chris Kelly and involved a tour of Twickenham prior to kick off which included being shown round the England team dressing room and visiting the tunnel and pitch side area.

There was a reception in the prestigious Members Lounge with many ex-international players and England head coach Eddie Jones presented Bailey with his award.

Bailey said: “I am extremely proud of everything the club has achieved since it started back in 1991 and the great support we have received from Sussex RFU and the RFU has played a major part in our survival and success.

“We will continue to strengthen our links to Sussex RFC and if everything goes to plan we will be able to improve all our on-and-off pitch facilities so that we can continue to attract new players to play for us and grow and thrive as a club.”