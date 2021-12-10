Jersey toppled: Horsham's rugby ladies celebrate famous win

Horsham Ladies celebrate beating Jersey

The team were captained by Alyce O’Connor and made a good start, straight from the whistle into Jersey’s 22, putting on good pressure.

Some big hits from Pip Softley, Wendy Shepherd and Kate Collier set the tone and a first penalty soon came, while the first scrum showed Horsham’s technical ability as exemplary.

A line break from the Reds was halted by some huge tackles from Softley and Eve Foster, but Jersey manage to get past the defence to score the first try of the game, not converted.

Horsham reset against with a great kick from Kate Leyshon straight into a scrum. Jersey’s mischievous scrum half was giving the hosts a hard time but a penalty to the Greens gave them the opportunity to even the score.

After some messy hands down the line, Jersey’s number nine made another break for it but some super sprints and tackles from menacing inside centre Caitlin Flower and super prop Chanel Reid got it out to touch.

Soon scrum half Ellie Mayes broke the line and dodged all the Reds to score Horsham’s first try.

Kate Leyshon puts the conversion between the posts at the half-time whistle, making it 7-5 to Horsham.

Within minutes of the restart Jersey broke past the defence to get to the try line and score again,7-10.

Horsham hit back well and a fantastic break from Ellie Mayes got them to the Reds’ 10 metre line.

A lovely set piece from a scrum took the ball out to the backs for winger Charlie Clark to take it in and she played an unbelievable last second pass to Softley to score the second try.

With no conversion Horsham. led 12-10.

The pressure was on to hold on in the last 15 minutes or find another try to get the win.

The ref called the final play and it was a scrum to Horsham and Mayes got the ball in and out to Flower who hoofed it off the pitch - at which point the final whistle was greeted by a massive cheer from the crowd.

It was an amazing effort from the ladies to win and they look forward to heading to Jersey in Marchfor what the return.