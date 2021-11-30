Horsham still searching for first home win of the season

A first home win of the season remains elusive for Horsham as they lost another tight contest against promotion-chasing Medway 16-24. Pictures by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyRugby

The Green and Whites led for the first 65 minutes in a spirited performance but in the end came away with nothing.

Some great multiple phase play saw Medway take an early lead when Max Bullock crossed the line converted by Dan Huntley but Horsham quickly responded after eight minutes with a try from Kyle Fairs from a good driving maul and subsequent pick converted by Oli Chennell to make it 7-7.

Horsham were playing with a strong wing at their backs in the first half and Chennell added three further penalties as Horsham took a 16-7 lead into the break which looked unlikely to be enough.

The Green and Whites led for the first 65 minutes in a spirited performance but in the end came away with nothing

The Green and Whites played into a gale in the second half and Medway soon scored a converted try through Billy Humphrey but stout defence from Horsham held out the visitors until Huntley slotted a penalty with 15 minutes remaining to take a 16-17 lead.

Horsham’s hopes of securing a losing bonus point were dashed on 77 minutes when Jack Johnson scored, converted by Huntley.

Horsham head of Rugby, Nick Stocker said: “A disappointing outcome to a tough fought game in difficult conditions. To have lost the game is frustrating. To do so without even getting a losing bonus point doubly so.

"The game was an excellent arm wrestle between two good sides with both defences working hard in the face of a strong wind.

Horsham’s hopes of securing a losing bonus point were dashed on 77 minutes when Jack Johnson scored, converted by Dan Huntley

"The backs worked tirelessly tracking back and forth due to the strong wind, and with the back three and scrum half in particular keeping any Medway attacks at bay, it ensured a tense afternoon throughout.

"Our forwards were particularly effective today, providing a steady stream of possession and proving hugely physical at the contact area with the likes of Nick Bell and Dan Cass to the fore supported by Rich Tredgett and Johnny Goward in the boiler house and strong carries by the back row trio of Jack Osgood, Jordan Smith and Will Fowler.

"With Kyle Fairs hitting his darts at lineout time, all in all, despite the loss, the performance was one to build upon.

"In particular we were pleased to see Tom Johnson back out playing following injury. In his own inimitable way, he stood up and was voted as the opposition’s man of the match for a performance noted for his kicking game, carries and tackling.

"As we continue to get the injured back out on the pitch, we will see levels of consistency in performance improve. Today we led for most of the game and almost secured a great win. The performances are improving. The results will definitely follow.