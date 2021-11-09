Horsham still searching for first home win after KCS Old Boys defeat

Horsham are still searching for their first home win of the season after their 6-17 defeat against KCS Old Boys. Pictures by DAS Photography

The Green and Whites remain tenth in London 2 South following the 6-17 defeat and results from the sides below them going in their favour.

It was KCS Old Boys' first-ever league visit to Coolhurst, but kick off was delayed until 7.45pm due to traffic problems in getting out of London.

The hosts made a solid start with two long range penalties from Oli Chennell, but neither side were able to break down each other’s solid defence.

Horsham’s attacking potency was not helped by their most dangerous strike runner, Declan Nwachukwu, leaving the field injured after 20 minutes.

The Green and Whites led 6-0 at half time but the second half saw the KCS Old Boys backs look the more threatening in attack.

Benoit Israel, Nick Gardner and Callum Young all crossed the line to score, with a conversion added from George Jones.

Horsham's head of rugby Nick Stocker said: “A tough match where defence was excellent by both sides and the ultimate difference being the penetration that KCS backs offered compared to ours.

Action from Friday night's game at Coolhurst

"We had the edge in the forwards, but their backs were better than ours in the game. Indeed we believe the best unit we have come up against so far."