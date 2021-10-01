Bognor make triumphant return to home of rivals and neighbours Chichester

Bognor boss things at Chichester / Picture: Jo Foote

Immediately the tone was set by both teams with heavy collisions and great passages of play. Five minutes in and the home team capitalised on Bognor’s ill discipline at the breakdown with a kick at goal- 3-0.

Soon young Jamie Foote, clattered his way through the defence out wide and charged down the wing. He was caught 10m short of the line, but Bognor strung together a few phases and the attack was executed by MoM Chris Webb who ran hard through the defence to dot down for the opening try. Conversion missed, 3-5.

Celebrations after a score at Oaklands Park / Picture: Jo Foote

Bognor’s forwards continued to build momentum and territory and new half-back pairing Sam Newcombe and Jack Hornibrook unleashed the backs, the centres providing lethal winger Tyrone Makasi with his first opportunity. With little space outside, he dazzled with his footwork and outpaced his opponent to score in the corner, 3-10.

In the Chichester ranks persistent poor discipline from their flanker resulted in him receiving a red card.

Fed a wide pass by Elvis Millen around the 10m line, Makasi bolted down the wing, brushing several defenders away before scoring his second, 3-15.

Soon Chris Hay added a penalty, 3-18.

Chichester were awarded a penalty but it was missed.

The second half began with the dominance of the Bognor defence again nullifying any attacking threat Chichester offered.

On 65 minutes, from a lineout, Shane Stevens fed Webb, who showed his outstanding mobility to glide through the opposition deep into the danger zone. Captain Josh Burgess offloaded to Foote and a phase later, Newcombe found nippy fly-half Hornibrook who used his feet to step the Chichester centre then bump over the defender, placing the ball down in front of the balcony. Conversion successful, 3-25.

Chichester refused to quit and they scored a consolation try to make it 8-25.

The resilience of the Bognor squad allowed for no more Chi scores and this was an exceptional squad performance that made for an epic encounter at Oaklands Park.