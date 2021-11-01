14-man Horsham put to the sword by promotion favourites Camberley

Camberley touch down to score against 14-man Horsham. Picture courtesy of Richard Ordidge

Playing away at one of the promotion favourites was always going to be tough for Horsham, but to play for 70 minutes with 14 men following the sending off of Rich Tredgett was an impossible task as Camberley exploited the extra space available.

Rugby Union now has a zero tolerance approach to reckless head contact and Tredgett was deemed by the referee to have made shoulder contact with the head of an opposition player when clearing him out, which the player clearly felt was harsh as he left the field.

Horsham had started bravely and although the Green and Whites conceded an early try to Greg Franzel, they were looking competitive until the issue of the straight red.

The visitors competed manfully but conceded further tries to Adam Musa, Chris Bird and Jaid Wiltshire with two conversions from Matt Smart to go into half time with the score 24-0.

Horsham came back after the break with tries from George Jeavons and Josh Earle, both converted by Oli Chennell, but as the half wore on Camberley made good use of the extra man with two tries from Nick Barry, a second for Adam Musa, and tries from Shawa Rai, Oyoni Gbla, Ash Wright, Harry Faulkner. Smart added two further conversions.