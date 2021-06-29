Leo Cammish hit 100 against Three Bridges on Saturday

Who are the top runscorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division?

It was another run and wicket-filled weekend in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:13 am

And in form players such as Leo Cammish and Adam O'brien continued to score runs and take wickets.

Here is the list of the top 10 runscorers and wicket takers.

1. Sean Heather - Middleton

468 runs @78

2. Ollie Graham - Cuckfield

383 runs @54.71

3. Jake Hutson - Preston Nomads

374 runs @62.33

4. Leo Cammish - East Grinstead

360 runs @72

