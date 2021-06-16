West Sussex trainer seeking Royal Ascot glory

Jim Crowley and Lavender Blue / Picture: Getty

Perrett, who last enjoyed success at the Royal Meeting with Zhui Feng in the 2017 Royal Hunt Cup, trains at Pulborough in West Sussex. Her father is the legendary Guy Harwood who fasmously trained Dancing Brave to 2000 Guineas and Arc glory in 1986.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s event, Lavender’s Blue is currently an 11/1 chance with Betway for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, live on ITV Racing at 3.40pm over a mile.

The five-year-old is set to be partnered by Perrett’s brother-in-law Jim Crowley as she chases a third pattern success. Lavender’s Blue first highlighted her ability when second in a Listed event at Newbury in May, 2019. A well-beaten 14th of 14 in the Oaks, she bounced back to form in fine style to land the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown the same summer.

Lavender’s Blue also competed at last year’s Royal Meeting when she finished seventh in the Duke Of Cambridge, finishing seventh under Frankie Dettori. However, she comes into this race in good form having a made a fine start to the season.

The Sea The Stars mare, who is owned by ABBA founded Benny Andersson, made a winning reappearance when scoring by a length and a half in Listed company at Kempton in April in the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes. Lavender’s Blue then reverted to turf when finishing an excellent third to Lady Bowthorpe in the Group Two Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in May.

The form of that event has taken a boost since with Lady Bowthorpe going on to finish second in the Group One Lockinge Stakes behind Palace Pier at Newbury. Drying ground will suit Lavender’s Blue and she does look a fascinating each-way player.

Her main rivals include the aforementioned Lady Bowthorpe who looks sure to go well as the 15/8 favourite having enjoyed success at Ascot during her career.

Others towards the top of the betting include Queen Power, a smart winner at York last time, Group One heroine Champers Elysees and the progressive Double Or Bubble who scored in fine style at Newmarket last time out. Others who warrant a mention include former Royal Ascot winner Onassis, last year’s second Agincourt and Bounce The Blues.

Elsewhere on Wednesday at Royal Ascot, Love looks set to make her eagerly awaited reappearance in the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. She won the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last term and takes on defending champion Lord North who landed the Dubai Turf at Meydan on his first start this term.

Duke Of Cambridge betting: 13/8 Lady Bowthorpe; 9/2 Queen Power; 7/1 Champers Elysees; 8/1 Double Or Bubble; 9/1 Onassis, With Thanks; 11/1 Lavender’s Blue; 12/1 Bar