Runners feel the heat as annual Horsham 10k in another ‘great local event’

Runners were once again out in force for the annual Horsham 10k on Sunday.

The event, which is organised by the Horsham Joggers and forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of races, attracts serious club runners from across the county, and also a lot of non affiliated runners of all abilities.

The undulating course starts and ends at the Horsham Rugby Club but is mainly run on local roads and bridleways.

The main 10K race is limited to 500 as a condition of its UK Athletics Licence and there were just a handful of places not taken, while 415 finished.

The weather on Sunday morning was sunny and very pleasant for spectators although many of the runners found it a little too warm.

In a strongly contested race, the first person home was Alex Wall-Clarke from Southampton Running Club.

His time of 33min 07sec was short of the course record of 31-45 but that is not surprising considering the conditions.

He was followed by Simon Heath (33-13) in second and third-placed David Ayling (35-52). Horsham Jogger Richard Lee-Wright was the first local runner home; finishing fourth in 36-09.

The first woman over the finish line was Rachel Gorman from the Brighton Phoenix club; her time was 38-59 which earnt her tenth-placed overall.

She was followed by second-placed lady, Horsham Blue Star Harrier, Elspeth Turner (40-55) and Clare Richard (40-56) in third.

Brighton Phoenix dominated the team events, winning the men’s and women’s category for the fastest three finishers.

The 1.2k junior fun run was keenly contested by 42 entrants. The winning boy was Reuben Marsden and the first girl home was Emily Carmen.

Race director Geoff Parker said: “It takes over 100 people to organise and stage the Horsham 10k, most are from the Horsham Joggers running club and willingly give up their time to help. Without them such a great local event could not take place.

“I would like to thank Up and Running for donating spot prizes for race finishers and, in particular, to thank our new main event sponsors, local solicitors, DMH Stallard.”