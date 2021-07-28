Reigning Olympic women's hockey champions Great Britain and Hinch closing in on quarter-finals

Hinch, who has appeared in all three games, and GB sit third in Pool A after two wins and a defeat.

They face the Netherlands, who have already advanced to the knockouts, tomorrow.

Great Britain recorded a 4-1 victory over India on Wednesday.

Maddie Hinch (in yellow) lines up for Great Britian women's hockey team against India. Picture courtesy of England Hockey

Hannah Martin’s close-range effort put GB ahead inside two minutes, before the forward bagged her brace mid-way through the second quarter.

India replied but Lily Owsley’s strike restored GB’s two-goal advantage. A late goal from Grace Balsdon ensured GB grabbed the win.

Monday saw GB overpower South Africa with another 4-1 triumph.

Having gone behind early, Ellie Rayer erased the deficit in the final minute of the opening half.

Two quick goals put GB in the driver’s seat, Owsley deflecting Anna Toman’s attempt over the keeper, before Laura Unsworth doubled the lead with a fantastic solo goal. Rayer added her second with 10 minutes to go.

Great Britain suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany in their opening game on Sunday.

Sarah Jones opened the scoring for GB towards the end of the first quarter.