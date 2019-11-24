Reds robbed in torrid afternoon against The Grecians - Crawley Town opinion

To paraphrase the old adage we ask “what’s a Grecian earn?”

In this case it was three valuable points for the visitors in their search for promotion. After the debacle against Morecambe I fully expected a much better showing from the Reds against Exeter City and we just about got it.

Crawley played as well as they were allowed to but the overall balance of play illustrated the significant gap between a club in the play-offs and one which has lost its way and is facing a battle to avoid relegation. The team’s regression since the heady days of September is very worrying.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town 0-1 Exeter City: Player ratings | 'I thought he was going to give a penalty' - Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris on controversial decision against Exeter City | 'If you have VAR, it's a penalty' - Crawley Town head coach Cioffi on game-changing decision against Exeter City | Crawley Town v Exeter City: Cioffi booked as Reds fall to Grecians

Believe it or not the single goal defeat was a good result. Had we gone down by four or five it would have been a better reflection of the game as a whole. The side showed their battling streak and might have gained a point were it not for the usual reasons.

Firstly Reds experienced little luck which is par for the course. Secondly the referee won the game and as we have seen Trevor Kettle many times before nobody was really surprised. I am grateful for the precise photos taken by James Boardman of the scissoring of Tom Dallison and the analysis on Quest that confirmed my view of the stonewall nature of the offence.

To add insult to injury Exeter promptly broke upfield and Dean Moxey pinched the winner following a corner. That said, anything other than an away win would have been a travesty and it leaves the question as to what has gone wrong.

On the day the absence of Reece Grego-Cox and Dannie Bulman through suspension was crucial. We totally lacked a cutting edge. Bez Lubala produced a couple of on target efforts but was in and out of the game. Ollie Palmer showed some early promise but faded and failed to threaten Exeter’s goal. Ashley Nadesan’s pace out wide promised something but delivered little and he looked quite disenchanted.

In midfield George Francomb discovered the problems Bulman has had trying to hold things together whilst Panutche Camara foxed opponents with his twists and turns but didn’t always take the ball with him. The pressure on the defence was evidenced by Dallison’s failure to stay out of the referee’s notebook and even Glenn Morris looked fallible at times. David Sesay did most to maintain his reputation.

I cannot support the increasing cries for the sacking of the manager but Gabriele Cioffi has got a real problem on his hands. He is obviously unable to inspire his squad when the going is tough and that tough going could well be down to the technical inadequacies that have beset Crawley’s game.

Whatever is coached in training is not working and if we do not enjoy a run in the FA Cup the only award the club will get will be for under-achievement.