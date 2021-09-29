Preview and tips for Thursday’s Racing at Lingfield Park

The action gets underway at 2.10pm, with the final at 6.10pm. The going on the Polytrack is standard and there are showers forecast at Lingfield throughout the day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Find more tips for Lingfield at OLBG

2.10pm Handicap (1m)

Mister Freeze is respected having finished a solid second at Lingfield last time out, staying on to good effect to be beaten by a half-length. However, preference in the opener is for Smart Connection. The four-year-old has taken a step forward following the move to Alice Haynes and shaped with plenty of promise when second at Hamilton last time out. The Dutch Art gelding has experience on the Polytrack and is taken to record a first win at the 10th time of asking.

Selection: Smart Connection

2.45pm Handicap (1m)

Diamond Cottage has posted a number of fine efforts in defeat this term and is respected along with course and distance scorer Black Medick. However, ready preference is for He’s Our Star. The six-year-old scored at Brighton last month and has run two good races in defeat on his last two starts. He remains in excellent form and is taken to play a leading role.

Selection: He’s Our Star

3.20pm Novice Stakes (1m)

Spangler will have to defy a penalty but did impress when last seen scoring on debut at Leicester last term. Alrehb shaped with plenty of promise on his belated debut at Newcastle earlier this month and is another to note along Charger who was fourth at Pontefract recently. However, Royal Invitation makes appeal on debut. The son of New Approach is a half-brother to six winners and is taken to continue the fine form of trainer Saeed bin Suroor with victory in this event.

Selection: Royal Invitation

3.55pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m)

Allerby was third at Kempton last time out and warrants respect, whilst Cambridgshire continues to knock at the door, filling third on his last two starts at Nottingham and Newmarket. However, preference is for Natural Colour. The three-year-old won the Leger Legends event at Doncaster last time out and only raised a 1lb for that win, she is taken to progress again.

Selection: Natural Colour

4.30pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

Boondoggle and Top Exhibit are both leading players, but Penywern Taverner finished a good second to a well-handicapped rival at Yarmouth last time out and this looks a good opportunity to shed the maiden tag at the sixth time of asking.

Selection: Penywern Taverner

5.00pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Regimental Gent has to defy a penalty having sprung a surprise when scoring at Chelmsford earlier this month, with miss Houdini having her first start for new connections having scored for David O’Meara on debut. However, Neef is related to Lingfield Derby Trial hero English King and is taken to build on a debut fifth by going close here.

Selection: Neef

5.35pm Handicap (5f)

Evergreen 10-year-old Green Door and the consistent Lady Florence are both course and distance winners and warrant respect. However, preference is for Persaria. The three-year-old filly was seventh in a better race than this last time and is she can replicate her second at Lingfield earlier this season, she looks like the one to beat.

Selection: Persaria

6.10pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Bascule was second at Windsor last time out, but has become expensive to follow as he remains winless in five starts. Son Of Red contested the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February and had previously scored on the Flat at Southwell in October last year. He is a fascinating runner along with Jawhary who shed the maiden tag in good style at Goodwood last time out. However, The Tide Turns has been in good form this season and won well at Lingfield in May. He is taken to get back to winning ways in the finale.