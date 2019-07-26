Pre-season begins at Horsham ahead of historic league campaign

With summer upon us, Horsham Rugby Club is keen to help maintain the health and fitness of all generations of rugby players.

The senior squad returned to pre-season training this month and is training every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30pm to 9pm.

The clubhouse bar is open every Tuesday and Thursday evening and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the summer sunshine on the decking and watch coaches Nick Stocker,

Richard Bell and Adam Halsey put the team through their paces with their short, sharp and fun methods to raise fitness levels before the new season in September.

For all juniors, there are three rugby camps at Coolhurst this summer – the popular New Zealand Rugby Experience from July 30 to August 3, the return of the Harlequins Junior Camp from 22 to 23 August and a specific Harlequins Girls Rugby Camp from 19 to 20 August.

Sign up is open to members and non-members alike from ages 6-16 – visit www.horshamrufc.com for more information and to reserve your place.

In addition, the older juniors at Horsham have returned to their own pre-season training regime with the u15s and u16s training every, week keeping the boys active and occupied over the summer months.

New members are welcome at any time – email richard.ordidge@outlook.com for more information.

Horsham have also been busy off the pitch, developing a new members bar and social area which will shortly be completed following the opening last season of a new changing room block and full-size artificial grass pitch which is available for hire for rugby and football.

On August 17 the first XV and Lions squads travel to Brighton in their first pre-season friendly, followed on August 22 by both squads facing Haywards Heath at Coolhurst.

On August 31 the first XV play away to Worthing Raiders A and the Lions play at home to Hellingly in the final opportunity to fine tune preparations before league action commences on September 7.

The clubhouse bar will be open and everyone is invited to come along before the season starts in earnest. More information is available at www.horshamrufc.com