Popular race returns with a brand  new route

RunWisborough returns next month with the picturesque village hosting its popular 5k and 10k races on a new and improved route.

The event, back for its fourth year, is raising much-needed money for local sports facilities.

It features the two-distance races for serious runners, local families and individuals of all abilities. There is also a fun colour run for youngsters.

The focus is on fun and enjoyment with pre-and-post-race attractions for all the family on the village green.

Organiser and local resident Michael Gadd said: “This exciting event is organised by an experienced, professional team from the local community who are passionate about sports and who want to raise money for new sporting facilities in the village as well as provide a vibrant community event.

“We have purposefully structured the course route so that it is on generally flat ground through the beautiful country lanes surrounding the village.

“The accessible nature of the course will encourage spectators at every step of the way, providing a lively buzz to spur everyone on, whether it’s a runner’s first attempt at either of these distances or if they are attempting a personal best.”

Runners will all be time chipped and prizes will be given for first place in all categories.

Food and a licensed bar will be available with local businesses lending support to an event that hopes to attract 700+ participants.

For more information on participation, visit www.runwisborough.co.uk