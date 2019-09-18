New Horsham initiative set to promote sport

A new table tennis programme for seven to 11-year-olds is coming to Horsham this month to encourage youngsters to develop a new sporting habit.

Horsham Table Tennis Club is partnering with the district council’s sports development team in order to launch the initiative, with the first session on Monday, September 30.

The club is among the first in the country to offer the eight–week course, designed by Table Tennis England to provide young people with an engaging experience of the game.

As well as improving their table tennis abilities, children will benefit from developing fitness, hand-eye coordination and building social relationships.

The initiative is the largest of its kind launched by Table Tennis England in the last 20 years. Councillor Jonathan Chowen, cabinet member for leisure and culture at the council, said: “It’s a real coup that Horsham is one of the first areas in the country to benefit from this programme.

“Promoting good health and wellbeing is at the heart of what we do at the council and new programmes like this do much to support this.”

Once signed up, each participant will receive their own TT Kidz kit bag holding everything they need to get started, including a T-shirt, racket, balls and activity book.

Head of development and volunteering at Table Tennis England Greg Yarnall said: “The programme has been put together in close consultation with specialist coaches to ensure the children have a positive and above all fun experience, while learning new skills.

“We hope it will encourage families to join their local table tennis club and to keep a table tennis habit long into the future.”

Places on the programme are limited. For more information, visit www.ttkidz.co.uk