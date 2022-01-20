Lingfield Park offering £1m prize money over three days

A host of leading stars from across Britain and Ireland are set to descend on Lingfield across the meeting and we have previewed the opening day of action on Friday featuring seven races. The first race is at 12.50pm and the finale at 4.08pm. The ground at the track is currently heavy and the forecast is for a sunny day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For more odds, head to SBK.

12.50pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Plenty in this race with a chance. Both Nurse Susan and Love Envoi are unbeaten and the latter has to be of particular interest having bolted up by over eight lengths at Warwick last time out. Rainyday Woman is chasing a three-timer and boasts winning Listed form having scored at Taunton last time out. She defeated Game On For Glory by three lengths on that occasion, but now has to give that rival 3lb and with that weight pull, Lucy Wadham’s charge is taken to score.

They race at Lingfield on Friday, Saturday and Sunday / Picture: Getty

Selection: Game On For Glory

1.20pm Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Timeless Beauty is interesting given she boasts course and distance winning form, whilst Legends Ryde, Wouldubewell and top-weight Deja Vue are other intriguing contenders. However, Fontaine Collonges is better than she showed when only fourth at Cheltenham last time out and a reproduction of her winning effort at Warwick in November could suffice here.

Selection: Fontaine Collonges

1.50pm Handicap Chase (2m)

Cedar Hill is progressing with every run and is deeply respected having scored at Kelso last time out, whilst Frero Banbou lost nothing in defeat behind a progressive rival at Cheltenham when last seen. However, Éclair D’Ainay bounced back to form in some style when powering clear to win at Wetherby in December and he makes plenty of appeal here.

Selection: Éclair D’Ainay

2.25pm Hurdle (2m 7f)

Both Top Ville Ben and Emitom are interesting bac over hurdles, whilst Calva D’Auge needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Newbury in November. With that in mind, preference is for On The Blind Side who was pulled-up in Graded company at Cheltenham earlier this month, but is the one to beat if he returns to the form which saw him finish second at Newbury in November.

Selection: On The Blind Side

3.00pm Novices’ Chase (3m)

The progressive Bushy Park and course and distance winner Fantastikas are both interesting contenders along with the likes of Midnight River, Hold That Taught and the returning Queenohearts. However, preference is for Broken Halo. Successful by 19 lengths at Exeter earlier this month, he is taken to progress again.

Selection: Broken Halo

3.35pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Irish raider Carrarea is an interesting player along with another Irish runner Lucky Max who is chasing a four-timer. However, ready preference is for Hudson De Grugy. Already a winner over course and distance, he scored in fine style at Sandown last time out and looks open to stacks more improvement.

Selection: Hudson De Grugy

4.08pm Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Gary Moore has three runners in this event and he is taken to come out on top with Zhiguli. A winner at the course already in the past, he is taken to defeat stable companion and course and distance winner Sopran Thor in the finale.