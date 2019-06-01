Joggers in action in Edinburgh, London and Brighton

Horsham Joggers descended upon the capital cities of the UK over the weekend.

In Edinburgh, three teams of four club-mates ran the Hairy Haggis marathon relay. The spoils went to the team of Rob Jochimsen, Richard Cherriman, Derek Buckman and Ian Wilcox as they came home in 3hr 35min 05sec.

They were followed by Penny Barron, Emma Comber, Michelle Garratt and Finbarr Cotter in 3-50-25 and Richard Barron, Mark Comber, Julie Jochimsen and Sue Wilcox in 4-03-45.

In London on Bank Holiday Monday the Vitality London 10,000 was run around the streets of the capital.

Thousands turned out to run through the sun-bathed streets. A huge field completed the 10k race and first home for the Joggers was Guy Gilder in 46min 12sec.

Other times: James Boniface 47.36, Victoria Robins 49.38, Clive Walker 50.00, Andy Robins 55.54, Matt Ide 56.02, Sue Newman 58.34, Tracy Martin 59.41, Claire Tilson 60.25, Catherine Richardson 62.55, Sam Edwards 63.45, Simon Rhodes 64.19, Keith Chaney 64.56, Jean Salt 66.10, Sue Hensman 68.12, Fiona Lear 68.42, Heidi Chaney 80.10.

The most monumental feat of the weekend went to Martyn Newton who completed the London to Brighton Ultra Challenge.

That involved approximately 100k in 13 hours and 57 minutes.

Newton has had an incredible year completing four marathons, numerous half marathons and three 50k ultras on the road to this achievement.

Last Wednesday, the club had a record turnout of 67 runners at the West Sussex Fun Run League fixture - the Littlehampton Beach Run.

This was the league’s fifth event this season attracting runners from its 18 member clubs to compete and the Joggers finished third overall.