'It's really quite amazing how it's grown' - Horsham parkrun celebrates fifth birthday - video

The Horsham parkrun celebrated its fifth birthday on Saturday in style.

Runners dressed up in Hawaii Five-0 clothing to celebrated the Horsham Park run's big day. See Derek Martin's video above

Organiser Philip Liberman said: "Birthdays are always special here at Horsham parkrun and this one was extra special as it was our fifth.

"We had 366 on our first day and this weekend we weren't that far off double that.

"It really is quite amazing how it has grown. People have said it's just "a run round the park" but it really is so very much more than that. It has encouraged people from all walks of life to run, jog or walk and the friendships that have been made show we really have a warm and welcoming community spirit here."