It’s a difficult time being a Reds’ fan at the moment - Crawley Town opinion

It’s a difficult time being a Crawley supporter at the moment, with all the effort being put in by the team they are just not getting any positive results and on Saturday against Exeter City they were undone by a referee who quite frankly was atrocious and had he given a blatant penalty when Tom Dallison was crudely tackled in the penalty area instead of ignoring the foul the home side could have got something out of the game.

Straight from that decision the visitors went on the attack and forced a corner, from that corner they took the lead when Dean Moxey fired home at the back post to the dismay of the home support who were still giving Mr Kettle some verbals.

In the first half Crawley struggled to keep up with the lively Exeter City, who were on top of their game especially in the opening 45 minutes – the only thing lacking was putting the ball in the net – that was due to the brilliance of Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal.

The second half the home side got into the game more and came close when Dallison header was cleared off the line with the keeper beaten. Crawley were now getting on top and pinning Exeter deep in their half and then from a home corner the penalty incident happened and Crawley’s effort we all in vain.

SEE ALSO Reds robbed in torrid afternoon against The Grecians - Crawley Town opinion | 'I thought he was going to give a penalty' - Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris on controversial decision against Exeter City | 'If you have VAR, it's a penalty' - Crawley Town head coach Cioffi on game-changing decision against Exeter City | Crawley Town 0-1 Exeter City: Player ratings | Crawley Town v Exeter City: Cioffi booked as Reds fall to Grecians

It’s another defeat, the fans have been debating on social media about the setup of the side and with Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox both suspended the manager should have played with Nadesan and Palmer as strikers rather than playing the former as a winger and play four, four, two - the general feeling is that he needs to change the from the one lone striker to give more of a potency in front of goal.

Something needs to happen on Sunday with the FA Cup game against Fleetwood otherwise we will see another performance with plenty of effort but no positive result – I really hope not and want the side to progress to the third round and a glamour tie against a Premiership side – as Crawley supporters we live in hope.

Up and Away.

Our next schedule away league match is to Stevenage on Saturday December 7 with a 3pm kick off - We are running a supporters coach to this game, the coach is filling up but we still have seats available if you want to travel – we depart from the stadium at 10.00am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on. We have organised a buffet stop at the Sun Inn, Lemsford before the game which is included in the fare.