Irish Derby: Goodwood winner Lone Eagle chases glory

Lone Eagle won at Goodwood and now runs in the Irish Derby / Picture: Getty

Trained by Martyn Meade, the three-year-old is set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Irish Classic live at 3.45pm at the Curragh. Read on for our tip for the race shown live on ITV.

Lone Eagle comes into the Group One event having finished fourth on his first start this season in the G3 Sandown Classic Trial behind Alenquer. That form has since taken a boost with William Haggas’ charge going on to land the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

A son of Galileo, Lone Eagle went on to make all of the running when a smooth winner of the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. The race is a recognised Derby trial with the 2020 winner Khalifa Sat going on to finish second in the Derby at Epsom. However, connections decided to bypass Epsom and Royal Ascot with the exciting colt and he looks a live player for Saturday’s feature event.

Dettori has tasted success once before in the Irish Derby, partnering Balanchine to victory in the 1994 renewal. Lone Eagle is currently an 8/1 chance for the race, but looks to hold live claims, given his progressive profile, which is highlighted by the fact that he should also relish the step up to 12 furlongs.

The 15/8 market leader for the event is High Definition who is set to be ridden by Sussex-born rider Ryan Moore for Aidan O’Brien with the master of Ballydoyle chasing his 15th win in the event. High Definition won both of his starts last term and returned to action when a good third in the Dante Stakes behind Hurricane Lane (11/2) at York in May. High Definition is a son of Galileo and looks sure to relish this step up in trip. He will also look to provide Moore with his first ever winner in the race. Hurricane Lane went on to finish third in the Derby, but does not look a certain stayer.

More British representation comes in the shape of Mojo Star (5/1) who was a fine second at 50/1 in the Derby last time out for Richard Hannon and he is respected despite finishing second in all three of his completed starts.