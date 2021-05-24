Horsham visit Havant in first game since end of lockdown

Match action from Horsham's game at Havant on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Richard Ordidge

The Green and Whites used the opportunity to look at the new attacking and defensive systems they have been practising in training and were pleased with the outcome.

Havant won 31-19 but the result wasn’t the point of the exercise.

Horsham coach Richard Bell said: “We wanted to test where we are at present and everything worked well. I was pleased with our structure and the defence was much better.

"We wanted to look at new players not seen yet in game situations and were trying new systems out.

"I felt we played at a high tempo and looked dangerous whenever we had ball in hand.

"New players Taylor Morris caused havoc whenever he had the ball, John Matthews played well in his first senior game in the back row, and Oli Joels and George Jeavons stood out.”