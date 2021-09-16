Horsham shows its support to grassroots rugby in Africa

Horsham Rugby Club has been showing its support to grassroots rugby in Africa

Jeff Arribard is the chairman of a charity called Sport Citizen which helps to foster grassroots rugby development in Africa.

For the last few years Horsham Rugby Club has provided some of its surplus kit, balls and boots to support primarily girls and women’s rugby in Cameroon, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The link with Horsham started when Arribard’s under-14 side from Tours, in France, were playing in a tournament at Worthing in 2018 and the relationship was developed by Horsham under-14 coach at the time, Nick White.

Arribard is both an English teacher and a rugby coach, and the idea came to him to share surplus sports equipment with young Cameroonians, so that they too can discover the values of sport. The much needed kit is provided directly to local clubs.

Arribard is the Cameroon Rugby Federation Ambassador, the Scorpions RFC ambassador and the director of rugby at Congo RDC.

The charity also carries out a humanitarian role funding an orphanage, and provides food and education on hygiene and sexual diseases.

International Patrons of Sport Citizen include famous French Rugby Players such as Serge Betsen and Jean-Pierre Rives.

If you are interested in donating surplus sports kit to this worthwhile cause please contact Richard Ordidge at Horsham Rugby Club at [email protected]