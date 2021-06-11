Horsham rugby girls get stuck into Harlequins tournament

The Horsham girls at the tournament at Staines

Harlequins hosted an under-11 and 12s grassroots festival as youngsters at last got the opportunity to lace up their boots, with Horsham Girls among the competitors.

This series of nationwide events, now running for nearly two decades and organised by Land Rover – the official vehicle of Premiership Rugby – has seen more than 100,000 children take part, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership clubs.

Horsham Girls locked horns with Battersea Ironsides, Haywards Heath, Farnham and Windsor.

Enjoying the day

And for Horsham Girls under-11s’ Hannah Marsh it was a memorable experience as her side finally got back to playing.

She said: “I really hope I can score a few tries and show how great girls are and how we’re better than the boys!

“We haven’t played for over a year so it’s really nice to play again. I’ve been playing rugby since I was really little and it’s the kind of sport I like because it’s rough – and I’m quite a rough person!

“When I play with the mixed teams, I don’t really like any of the boys but when I play with the girls, we’re all friends so it’s so much more fun playing with them.”

