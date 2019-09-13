Horsham Rugby Club pay tribute to 'a great character and a great bloke'

Horsham Rugby Club have paid tribute to former player Richard Loughran after he died on Monday.

Loughran played for the Green and Whites from the late 1970s to the late 80s.

Horsham's Richard Ordridge said: "We heard the news yesterday (Monday) of Richard’s passing. Whilst not a total shock, because he had suffered a severe stroke two years ago, it was still a sad reminder of the loss of someone we remember being so full of vitality in his prime. After a difficult time at least he is now at peace.

"At Horsham Rugby Club, where he is fondly remembered as a maverick talent, he was a brilliant rugby player and such fun to play with.

"Richard loved playing champagne style rugby allowing his individual match winning brilliance to shine. He was also a talented cricketer.

"A personal memory from my early playing days in the 1st XV was the unselfish way he would put me into space and hand me tries on a plate to just run in and score!

"Tributes have also been flooding in from his former pupils at Forest School where he was regarded as an inspirational English teacher and mentor, and widely regarded as a great character and a good bloke.

"A great man who will be missed by us all."

The Green and Whites will hold a minute's silence for Loughran before their home game against Beckenham on Saturday.