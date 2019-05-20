Horsham Rugby Club gets 3 more years of support from sponsor

Horsham Rugby Club has announced the renewal of its main sponsor for a further three years.

Sussex-based home builder Thakeham will display its distinctive black and white lion branding on new rugby shirts to be worn by the 1st XV, 2nd XV and every mini age group from under seven up to under 12.

Thakeham, with its head office in Billingshurst, has already been a sponsor at the club for a number of years. The construction group is one of the South East’s fastest growing developers.

Last year, Thakeham was acknowledged with a place in the ‘The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100’ list. This prestigious league table ranks Britain’s 100 fastest-growing companies over the last three years and is published in the Sunday Times each December.

Thakeham is actively engaged with local charities and promotes opportunities for former armed forces veterans. Thakeham also sponsors other community sports teams including Billingshurst Cricket Club.

Robert Boughton, Thakeham group managing director, said: “As a regional home builder, we know all about the importance of thriving local communities. Sports teams play an important part in building and maintaining the fabric of those communities.

“That’s why we are so pleased to support Horsham Rugby Club and be the club’s main sponsor for the next three years.”

Horsham RUFC plays their home games at Coolhurst Ground, Hammerpond Road, Horsham, and currently has 400 playing members ranging from Under 7 to three Senior (adult) teams.

The 1st XV rugby team has won the Bob Rogers Sussex Cup six years in succession and secured promotion via a play-off to the highest level in the club’s history.

The 2019-20 season will see the 1st XV team play in London 1 South, the Lions 2nd XV cross county lines to play in the Surrey Premiership and the Barbarians 3rd XV play in Sussex 3.

Nick Stocker will continue as head coach assisted by Richard Bell, Adam Halsey and Johnny Porter.

Horsham Rugby Club’s vice-chairman and commercial manager Richard Ordidge said: “We are delighted to announce that Thakeham will remain as the main sponsor of Horsham Rugby Club for the next three years during a period of unrivalled success for the club.

“Sponsorship is vital to the club; it helps us fund the maintenance and improvement of our facilities, which is essential as we strive to run a successful and well thought of rugby club.

“We have a strong responsibility to our members and are keen to attract local talent of all ages.”

