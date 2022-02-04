Horsham put bodies on line to defeat Old Georgians

Sam MacDonald in action v Old Georgians / Picture: Nick Evans

It greatly pleased player coach Andy Blood, who told the County Times: “The attitude of our team is fantastic – we were determined to win and everyone put their body on the line throughout – I can’t ask for more than that!”

OGs rocked up with a squad of 16 and that included England international Sam Ward, keen to get some pitch time while recovering from injury. But his presence only served to inspire Horsham, who went in front in the third minute, CH master Sam Bracken intercepting on the halfway line to run through and bang the ball home.

Before the 15-minute mark he scored again, this time at short range from a goalmouth melee. It could have got even better: Sam Bugler’s lofted shot beat the keeper, only to be thwarted by the upright.

Richard Blakesley in action for Horsham v Old Georgians / Picture: Nick Evans

Starting the second half 2-0 adrift, OGs put the pressure on, but without looking too threatening, Horsham defending brilliantly and keeper Rich Hancock pulling off great saves when called on.

Although the visitors did manage to claw back the deficit, the result was never in doubt, Horsham drag flick specialist Sean Pearcy saying: “I love playing against better quality players, and that seemed to motivate us!”

On Saturday Horsham travel to Rochester to take on10th-placed Old Williamsonians, whom they thrashed 9-0 early season.

MARTIN READ