Horsham marathon runner raises money for Ectopic Pregnancy Trust

Allistair Bond, 32, a HGV Driver, chose to support the good cause after his fiancé Grace Dearle, experienced an ectopic pregnancy in February this year.

Ectopic pregnancies, which occur when the embryo grows outside the womb, affect around one in 80 pregnancies and can be life-threatening. The baby can never be saved.

Grace, 28, a primary school teacher, was just hours from her fallopian tube rupturing when her ectopic pregnancy was diagnosed, but thankfully emergency surgery saved her life. A traumatic experience at any time, made all the more scarier during a pandemic and national lockdown.

Grace explains: “Luckily I had no complications however I have lost my left fallopian tube. I'm a teacher who desperately wants children.

"A month after our trauma Allistair proposed, and we are now waiting to try again until after our wedding next year. It was a very scary time.”

Allistair decided to run the London marathon in support of The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust who have helped the couple with free counselling and zoom sessions, along with other people who have experienced losses.

“The support of the EPT staff has been amazing so any money we can raise to help them continue their great work and awareness will be wonderful,” he said.

Allistair has been training for the marathon for months, regularly running up to 30km in preparation.

To support Allistair and Grace or to make a donation visit: Alli's London Marathon.