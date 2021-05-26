Horsham Lionesses roar at friendly tournament

Horsham Lionesses travelled to East Grinstead on Saturday for a friendly tournament with Crawley and East Grinstead.

By Community Sport Reporter
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:44 am
Horsham Lionesses travelled to East Grinstead for a three team friendly tournament on Saturday. Pictures by Emma Jenkins

Led by captain Alyce O’Connor, the Lionesses put the culmination of their hard work in training into 2 x 30 minute games of fast paced full contact rugby with no scrums or mauls.

The Lionesses were beaten 14-17 by East Grinstead in their opening game before recording a 28-20 triumph over Crawley in their second, and final, game.

Following a hesitant start, the Lionesses soon showed their teeth with Vicky Coombs flashing up the pitch to score a try against East Grinstead.

A crunching tackle from the Lionesses in their clash with East Grinstead

The Crawley match was characterised by strong tackles including a cracking double tackle by Wendy Shepherd and Helen Muncie.

Kate Leyshon, Ellie Mayes, Maddie Matthews and Charlie Clark also scored spectacular tries and, of course, vice-captain Leyshon consistently converted.

Coach Stever Driver said: "One thing is for certain, the NC3 league is going to be very competitive."

The Lionesses are playing Camberley at home on Sunday, May 30.

The Lionesses break away in their game against Crawley