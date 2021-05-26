Horsham Lionesses roar at friendly tournament

Horsham Lionesses travelled to East Grinstead for a three team friendly tournament on Saturday. Pictures by Emma Jenkins

Led by captain Alyce O’Connor, the Lionesses put the culmination of their hard work in training into 2 x 30 minute games of fast paced full contact rugby with no scrums or mauls.

The Lionesses were beaten 14-17 by East Grinstead in their opening game before recording a 28-20 triumph over Crawley in their second, and final, game.

Following a hesitant start, the Lionesses soon showed their teeth with Vicky Coombs flashing up the pitch to score a try against East Grinstead.

A crunching tackle from the Lionesses in their clash with East Grinstead

The Crawley match was characterised by strong tackles including a cracking double tackle by Wendy Shepherd and Helen Muncie.

Kate Leyshon, Ellie Mayes, Maddie Matthews and Charlie Clark also scored spectacular tries and, of course, vice-captain Leyshon consistently converted.

Coach Stever Driver said: "One thing is for certain, the NC3 league is going to be very competitive."

The Lionesses are playing Camberley at home on Sunday, May 30.